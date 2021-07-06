UrduPoint.com
Rights Of Minorities Ensures By PTI Govt: Samreen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:31 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Regional Management Secretary, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), northern Sindh, Samreen has said that the incumbent government is ensuring provision of basic facilities to minorities and also giving them religious freedom.

While talking to a delegation of Christian Women on Tuesday, she said, all problems faced by the minority community will be resolved on priority. She said religious minorities were an integral part of any society and played a vital role in the development and progress of the country.

Samreen said, during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, rights of minorities were being ensured like those of the majority.

