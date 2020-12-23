UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rights Of Minorities Fully Protected : Augustine

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:02 PM

Rights of minorities fully protected : Augustine

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said Pakistan is one of the best countries as far as protection of minorities' rights is concerned

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said Pakistan is one of the best countries as far as protection of minorities' rights is concerned.

He said this while addressing a Christmas related cake cutting ceremony here at Sundas foundation. Sundas Foundation President M Yaseen Khan welcomed the minister and briefed that almost 6000 patients were being provided free facilities by the foundation all over Punjab.

The minister appreciated the initiatives taken by Sundas Foundation for children and paid tribute to renowned journalist late Munoo Bhai on the establishment of the foundation.

"I have attended many Christmas celebrations since the beginning of December but the joy I feel today among the innocent children is indescribable".

The minister while talking to reporters requested them to take utmost care against COVID-19 during their work.

Later, the minister inspected the wards at Sundas Foundation and met children suffering from thalassemia and haemophilia.

Minister Augustine appreciated state-of-the-art lab set up by the foundation and later presented special gifts to children.

He also gave special gifts to Christian employees of his department and cut a Christmas cake with the staff.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Christmas December Christian All From Best

Recent Stories

SSP Operation for upholding professionalism to era ..

1 minute ago

WSSC Mardan celebrates Christmas

1 minute ago

Govt gives one-week deadline to petroleum products ..

1 minute ago

Egyptian Prime Minister Says New Year Celebrations ..

10 minutes ago

Yahoo Japan to Use Efficient Artificial Intelligen ..

10 minutes ago

National 'Working Women Day' celebrated

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.