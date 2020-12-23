Rights of minorities fully protected : Augustine

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said Pakistan is one of the best countries as far as protection of minorities' rights is concerned

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said Pakistan is one of the best countries as far as protection of minorities' rights is concerned.

He said this while addressing a Christmas related cake cutting ceremony here at Sundas foundation. Sundas Foundation President M Yaseen Khan welcomed the minister and briefed that almost 6000 patients were being provided free facilities by the foundation all over Punjab.

The minister appreciated the initiatives taken by Sundas Foundation for children and paid tribute to renowned journalist late Munoo Bhai on the establishment of the foundation.

"I have attended many Christmas celebrations since the beginning of December but the joy I feel today among the innocent children is indescribable".

The minister while talking to reporters requested them to take utmost care against COVID-19 during their work.

Later, the minister inspected the wards at Sundas Foundation and met children suffering from thalassemia and haemophilia.

Minister Augustine appreciated state-of-the-art lab set up by the foundation and later presented special gifts to children.

He also gave special gifts to Christian employees of his department and cut a Christmas cake with the staff.