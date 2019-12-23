Rights of minorities protected in Pakistan: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said in the new Pakistan, all rights of minorities were protected and they have equal opportunities to make progress.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said the constitution of Pakistan was the guarantor of rights to minorities, adding the minorities in India were protesting against the biased and discriminatory citizens law.

She said the cities of India had turned into a battlefield and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his cunningness and insincerity could not get distracted attention of the world from the cruelty and oppression of India against its minorities.

The people of India had revolted against the hate of Modi, she remarked.

Dr Firdous said curfew was imposed in the Indian held Kashmir for the last many months and Kashmiris were facing a life threatening situation.

The discriminatory and controversial citizenship law had confirmed Modi's hate against the Muslims, she added.

The special assistant said the world was watching that Modi with his fascist mindset wanted to impose hindutva ideology in India.