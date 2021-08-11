Rights of minorities to be protected at all costs: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday said minorities were an important part of Pakistan's population and their role in uplift of the country could not be overlooked.

In his message in view of the Minority Day, the chief minister said that the constitution of Pakistan guarantees protection to the rights of minorities who have played an evident role in the uplift of the nation.

In Pakistan, he said there was complete liberty for minorities with regard to their religion and other rituals adding the incumbent government was taking solid and tangible steps to protect rights of minorities at all costs.

In the education and public sector of the province the quota reserved for minorities was being implemented in letter and spirit, the CM said adding that in the current budget the provincial government has allocated sufficient funds to provide job opportunities to the minority segment of the society.

Besides, he said to provide professional training to people from minorities; a hefty amount has also been allocated in the budget. The provincial government, he said, was also providing stipend to the religious leaders of minorities on a monthly basis.

The chief minister further said that to bring minorities into the national mainstream, the KP government has allocated funds in its budget.

The government was also working on provision of land for minorities' graveyards and Shamshan Ghaats (funeral place). Besides, the KP government was working on renovation and repair of minorities' worship places.

The KP was making cogent efforts for protection of rights of minorities and taking solid steps for their well-being, the CM added.