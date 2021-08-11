UrduPoint.com

Rights Of Minorities To Be Protected At All Costs: CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 03:00 PM

Rights of minorities to be protected at all costs: CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday said minorities were an important part of Pakistan's population and their role in uplift of the country could not be overlooked.

In his message in view of the Minority Day, the chief minister said that the constitution of Pakistan guarantees protection to the rights of minorities who have played an evident role in the uplift of the nation.

In Pakistan, he said there was complete liberty for minorities with regard to their religion and other rituals adding the incumbent government was taking solid and tangible steps to protect rights of minorities at all costs.

In the education and public sector of the province the quota reserved for minorities was being implemented in letter and spirit, the CM said adding that in the current budget the provincial government has allocated sufficient funds to provide job opportunities to the minority segment of the society.

Besides, he said to provide professional training to people from minorities; a hefty amount has also been allocated in the budget. The provincial government, he said, was also providing stipend to the religious leaders of minorities on a monthly basis.

The chief minister further said that to bring minorities into the national mainstream, the KP government has allocated funds in its budget.

The government was also working on provision of land for minorities' graveyards and Shamshan Ghaats (funeral place). Besides, the KP government was working on renovation and repair of minorities' worship places.

The KP was making cogent efforts for protection of rights of minorities and taking solid steps for their well-being, the CM added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minority Budget Job All From Government

Recent Stories

Expo 2020’s ‘Thrive Together’ programme to e ..

Expo 2020’s ‘Thrive Together’ programme to explore new business opportunit ..

7 minutes ago
 One Soldier Killed, 8 Injured in Fighting With Tal ..

One Soldier Killed, 8 Injured in Fighting With Taliban in Afghanistan's East - A ..

9 minutes ago
 Capital to have one regulatory system: Asad Umar

Capital to have one regulatory system: Asad Umar

9 minutes ago
 DC visits procession routes

DC visits procession routes

10 minutes ago
 RDIF Says Sputnik V Proved to Be Among Most Effici ..

RDIF Says Sputnik V Proved to Be Among Most Efficient in World a Year After Regi ..

10 minutes ago
 Lionel Messi 'dreaming of Champions League win' wi ..

Lionel Messi 'dreaming of Champions League win' with PSG

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.