UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rights Of Sugarcane Growers Will Be Safeguard: Chief Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 08:11 PM

Rights of sugarcane growers will be safeguard: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that rights of sugarcane growers would be safeguarded

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that rights of sugarcane growers would be safeguarded.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said payment of more than Rs 175 billion had been made to sugarcane farmers and the sugar mills would be bound to make timely payment to growers.

An amount of Rs240 million had been paid to sugarcane growers during the last one week.

Usman Buzdar said that sugarcane farmers protested on roads in the past but did not get reward of their hard work.

He said that farmers were badly exploited in the previous tenure. The powerful mafia made the sugarcane farmers hostage.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had protected the rights of farmers. The CM said that in the next season, farmers would reap the reward of their hard work in a real sense. He said that No one would be allowed to exploit farmers. The PTI government was truly a farmer-friendly government, Buzdar added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Government Billion Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UK Poised to Champion New 5-Point Plan of Global P ..

1 minute ago

Trade relations between Pakistan & Thailand remain ..

1 minute ago

Shepherd killed during robbery

1 minute ago

Prime Minister exposes Indian forces brutalities i ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Economy Ministry Predicts 2.7% GDP Growth ..

1 minute ago

Matloob continues to dominate Punjab golf champion ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.