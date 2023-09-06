Rights organizations meet to collaborate on various issues affecting women

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The launch of the FEM Consortia in Pakistan in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa represents a significant milestone in the advocacy and promotion of women's rights and gender equality in the country.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the FEM Consortia is an alliance comprising 12 women's rights organizations that have come together to collaborate and work collectively on various issues affecting women in Pakistan.

The FEM consortia is an outcome of women's voice and leadership project where 12 WROs across four provinces of Pakistan feel committed to continue their collective struggle for women's rights.

Bushra Rahim, a representative of ABPAW said the feminist principles joint us together. All organizations will work together for women rights and implementation of laws.

Highlighting the issues related to women, she said they will struggle together for the solution of women and girls with feminist's lens.

Nighat Seema from Mardan bases NGO Saiban Development Organization appreciated the struggle of women who stood for the rights of women.

On the occasion, Najma Falak from DEWA Dir lower explained that by forming this alliance, these organizations can pool their resources, knowledge, and expertise to address women's rights issues more effectively.

They can collaborate on advocacy, research, capacity-building, and community outreach programs.

The FEM Consortia is expected to engage in advocacy efforts to advance women's rights in Pakistan.

This may include lobbying for policy changes, promoting legal reforms, and raising awareness about issues such as gender-based violence, education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

Bushra Rahim said that overall, the provincial launch of the FEM Consortia was a significant step in the ongoing efforts to advance women's rights and gender equality in Pakistan.

It reflects a collaborative and coordinated approach to address the multifaceted challenges faced by women in different regions of the country.

Zafarullah Khan, an expert on Constitution and Democracy said that early marriages should be stopped so that they could complete their education. Laws for women's rights have been made by the government but the need is its implementation. He further added that that the institutions and law should be pro-women, he added.