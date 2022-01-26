UrduPoint.com

Rights, Properties Of Expats Being Protected: OPC Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 06:38 PM

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas said on Wednesday the Commission was playing its effective role in resolving the problems of overseas Pakistanis and their rights and property were being protected at all costs

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on resolving grievances presented on the OPC's web portal.

Director Police Imtiaz Ahmed Ali, Director Admin Tanveer Majid, Director Legal Raja Zubair, Director Revenue Muhammad Aslam Ramay, Deputy Director Revenue Zulfiqar Bhoon and other dealing officers were present.

The meeting reviewed in detail the implementation of requests submitted so far on the web portal of Overseas Pakistanis Commission. Most of the complaints were related to police department, revenue department, housing schemes, LDA and education department.

The Commissioner said: "Our first duty is to serve Pakistanis living abroad", adding that out of 28,095 complaints lodged on OPC web portal, 17408 had been resolved with an overall rate of 62 percent.

He clarified the performance of Commission at the provincial level was related to the immediate solution of problems of overseas Pakistanis.

He directed all the dealing officers to immediately resolve the grievances raised by the Overseas Pakistanis and to pay special attention to the requests containing the original documents so that immediate relief could be provided to complainants.

He said the role of overseas Pakistanis in the economic stability of the country hadalways been exemplary and they were rendering valuable services to the belovedhomeland in the form of foreign exchange.

