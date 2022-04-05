UrduPoint.com

Rights Watchdogs Flay Modi Govt For Detaining, Deporting Rohingya Muslims

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Rights watchdogs flay Modi govt for detaining, deporting Rohingya Muslims

Forced deportation of Rohingya Muslim refugees by Modi government in India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a cruel disregard for human life and international law

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Forced deportation of Rohingya Muslim refugees by Modi government in India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a cruel disregard for human life and international law.

According to Kashmir Media Service, several local and international human rights organizations have described the detention and deportation of Rohingyas as a part of BJP govt's crackdown on the Muslim refugees.

Recently, Indian police detained 25 Rohingya refugees in occupied Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

The Amnesty International has criticized the Modi government on the deportation of Rohingya women and detention of Rohingya refugees in Jammu and termed the move "An egregious violation of international law.

Ironically, Rohingya refugees face strict surveillance, arbitrary detentions, questioning & summons from Indian security agencies besides violent attacks by right-wing Hindu groups in India.

The Hindutva groups have also been targeting Rohingya refugees in Jammu as part of growing attacks on Muslims in India.

Another global rights watchdog Human Rights Watch had called upon the Indian government to halt deportation of Rohingya to Myanmar because of the serious risk they face of persecution there.

It cautioned that Indian authorities were increasingly adopting discriminatory policies against religious minorities, especially Muslims.

HRW termed Modi govt's policy toward Rohingya Muslims as reflection of its bigotry towards Muslims.

Related Topics

India Police Amnesty International Jammu Myanmar Women Muslim Media From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

UN peacekeeper killed in northeast DR Congo: UN mi ..

UN peacekeeper killed in northeast DR Congo: UN mission

29 seconds ago
 Nebenzia Says Hopes UN States Will Not Fall for US ..

Nebenzia Says Hopes UN States Will Not Fall for US Manipulation to Remove Russia ..

31 seconds ago
 US to Announce Additional Sweeping Sanctions Again ..

US to Announce Additional Sweeping Sanctions Against Russia on Wednesday - Repor ..

3 minutes ago
 Kinder recalls chocolate eggs after salmonella cas ..

Kinder recalls chocolate eggs after salmonella cases

3 minutes ago
 Serbian Capital's Airport Evacuated Over Bomb Thre ..

Serbian Capital's Airport Evacuated Over Bomb Threat - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Czech Republic Delivers IFVs, Tanks to Ukraine - P ..

Czech Republic Delivers IFVs, Tanks to Ukraine - Parliamentary Committee

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.