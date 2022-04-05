Rights watchdogs flay Modi govt for detaining, deporting Rohingya Muslims

Forced deportation of Rohingya Muslim refugees by Modi government in India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a cruel disregard for human life and international law

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Forced deportation of Rohingya Muslim refugees by Modi government in India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a cruel disregard for human life and international law.

According to Kashmir Media Service, several local and international human rights organizations have described the detention and deportation of Rohingyas as a part of BJP govt's crackdown on the Muslim refugees.

Recently, Indian police detained 25 Rohingya refugees in occupied Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

The Amnesty International has criticized the Modi government on the deportation of Rohingya women and detention of Rohingya refugees in Jammu and termed the move "An egregious violation of international law.

Ironically, Rohingya refugees face strict surveillance, arbitrary detentions, questioning & summons from Indian security agencies besides violent attacks by right-wing Hindu groups in India.

The Hindutva groups have also been targeting Rohingya refugees in Jammu as part of growing attacks on Muslims in India.

Another global rights watchdog Human Rights Watch had called upon the Indian government to halt deportation of Rohingya to Myanmar because of the serious risk they face of persecution there.

It cautioned that Indian authorities were increasingly adopting discriminatory policies against religious minorities, especially Muslims.

HRW termed Modi govt's policy toward Rohingya Muslims as reflection of its bigotry towards Muslims.