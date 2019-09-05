UrduPoint.com
Rigorous Drive In The Offing For Judicious Use Of Gas In Winter

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 02:29 PM

The Petroleum Division of Energy Ministry will launch a rigorous countrywide gas conservation drive during the current month to create awareness among masses for judicious use of the commodity especially in the upcoming winter season

"In September, a campaign will be launched to create awareness among consumers about conservation of gas and avoid excessive billing during the peak winter season," a senior official privy to petroleum sector development told APP.

"In September, a campaign will be launched to create awareness among consumers about conservation of gas and avoid excessive billing during the peak winter season," a senior official privy to petroleum sector development told APP.

Under the drive, he said the consumers would be educated that a geyser and heater consumed how much gas during 24 hours, adding the citizens would be helped in installing efficient appliances and equipment to save the commodity.

He said both Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL), along with all stakeholders, would actively participate in the gas conservation drive.

The official advised the gas consumers to avoid excessive use of gas and install efficient gas appliances to maintain smooth flow in transmission lines till the tail-end during the peak winter.

He was of the view that consumers should also install quality gas appliances with proper fittings, avoiding rubber pipes, as it would help curtail their utility bills, ensure safety and save the commodity for its judicious use by all consumers.

The official said oil and gas exploration companies had added 40 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas during the last six months, while another 30 MMCFD would be injected in the distribution system in next two months.

Commenting on gas pipelines and distribution system, he said mechanism of utility bills' payment was being revamped. Under which, the utility bill would be delivered to consumers within 48 hours after its issuance, having time-limit (due date) of 15 days to deposit.

This system, he said, had been agreed, in principle but would take one to two months for implementation.

He said mobile App and Web Portal would be launched to facilitate gas consumes to lodge their complaints, which could be operated using consumer identity number.

Answering a question about the ongoing anti-gas theft drive, the official said the two state companies, SSGC and SNGPL, had removed approximately 4,750 illegal connections and managed to reduce Unaccounted For Gas (UFG) losses by around Rs 1.95 billion that stood Rs 50 billion annually.

The companies are carrying out anti-gas theft operation with zero tolerance across the country, which helped in bringing down the UFG ratio drastically and saving millions of rupees, he added.

He said within months after launching the countrywide campaign against gas pilferers, the companies dealt with approximately 79,325 commodity pilferers, registered 86 First Information Reports (FIRs) and removed around 4,750 illegal connections from their distribution and transmission networks, saving over Rs 1,959.07 million.

