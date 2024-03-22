Rigorous Operations Conducted: DC Khairpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The district administration Khairpur has intensified price control measures and conducting raids to the violators.
Deputy Commissioner, Syed Fawad Ahmed said on Friday ordered that the ongoing crackdown against profiteers be expedited.
He asked the administrative officers to ensure the implementation of the price lists as the sale of essential commodities at more than the fixed prices is not acceptable in any case.
He said that special inspections should be carried out on the identification of special branches.
He also asked the price magistrates to remain fully active in the field and take stern action against overcharging.
He said that price control magistrates imposed fines on several shopkeepers and sealed various sale points. Some of individuals are facing cases over illegal profiteering, he said.
In an effort to ensure the sale of essential commodities at prescribed rates, stringent monitoring is underway across the district and price control magistrates are conducting rigorous operations.
The Deputy Commissioner has directed that the Magistrates in every area should check the prices and ensure the implementation of the official rates.
Recent Stories
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic
Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Party delegation calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif2 minutes ago
-
Plantation starts at education board3 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security directed in Sukkur on Pakistan Day3 minutes ago
-
Shahera Shahid highlights govt's commitment to strengthen Radio Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
PRCS marks Pakistan Day with partner organizations3 minutes ago
-
Murad Ali Shah strongly condemns attack on security forces3 minutes ago
-
Woman gives birth to quadruplets3 minutes ago
-
Two held over illegal currency exchange3 minutes ago
-
'Plant for Pakistan' campaign under way successfully: DG PHA13 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 280 kg drugs in eight operations13 minutes ago
-
All set to observe Pakistan Day across Northern Sindh13 minutes ago
-
Sindh minister condemns attack on security forces in D.I. Khan23 minutes ago