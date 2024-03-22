Open Menu

Rigorous Operations Conducted: DC Khairpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Rigorous operations conducted: DC Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The district administration Khairpur has intensi­fied price control measures and conducting raids to the violators.

Deputy Com­missioner, Syed Fawad Ahmed said on Friday ordered that the ongoing crackdown against profi­teers be expedited.

He asked the administrative of­ficers to ensure the implementation of the price lists as the sale of essential commodities at more than the fixed prices is not acceptable in any case.

He said that special inspections should be carried out on the iden­tification of special branches.

He also asked the price magistrates to remain fully active in the field and take stern action against overcharging.

He said that price control magistrates imposed fines on several shopkeepers and sealed various sale points. Some of individuals are facing cases over illegal profiteering, he said.

In an effort to ensure the sale of essential commodities at prescribed rates, stringent monitoring is underway across the district and price control magistrates are conducting rigorous operations.

The Deputy Com­missioner has directed that the Magistrates in every area should check the prices and ensure the implementation of the official rates.

Related Topics

Sale Price Khairpur Fawad Ahmed

Recent Stories

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonigh ..

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight

4 minutes ago
 Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

31 minutes ago
 FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

60 minutes ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

3 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

15 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

15 hours ago
 Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

15 hours ago
 Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA Colleg ..

Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan