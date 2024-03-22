Rigorous operations conducted: DC Khairpur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The district administration Khairpur has intensi­fied price control measures and conducting raids to the violators.

Deputy Com­missioner, Syed Fawad Ahmed said on Friday ordered that the ongoing crackdown against profi­teers be expedited.

He asked the administrative of­ficers to ensure the implementation of the price lists as the sale of essential commodities at more than the fixed prices is not acceptable in any case.

He said that special inspections should be carried out on the iden­tification of special branches.

He also asked the price magistrates to remain fully active in the field and take stern action against overcharging.

He said that price control magistrates imposed fines on several shopkeepers and sealed various sale points. Some of individuals are facing cases over illegal profiteering, he said.

In an effort to ensure the sale of essential commodities at prescribed rates, stringent monitoring is underway across the district and price control magistrates are conducting rigorous operations.

The Deputy Com­missioner has directed that the Magistrates in every area should check the prices and ensure the implementation of the official rates.