Rigorous Preventive Actions, Zero Dengue Case In 48 Hours
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The District Health Authority Rawalpindi has reported a significant breakthrough in dengue prevention, with no new cases confirmed in the last 48 hours. Targeting the hotspots, particularly in Murree which has recently been declared as a dengue epicenter, the health authorities have ramped up anti-dengue operations across the district. An intensified surveillance focused on the outbreak's epicenter in Kohati, Union Council Ghel in Murree. According to the details, teams have targeted hotspots such as Hoteer, Baraiti, Barsaka, Chapri, Upper Kahkahri and the Bright school area in Murree, through rigorous larvae elimination, environmental sanitation, and targeted fogging to control the mosquito population.
"The escalated efforts have produced positive results, with health facilities reporting no new dengue cases", said Dr. Waqar, the DHA Spokesman.
A district-wide surveillance program has also been strengthened to monitor and manage the situation, reflecting a comprehensive public health strategy. Officials are urging a continued public cooperation to sustain this progress.
According to the latest data shared by the health department, 4,173 patients have been screened in hospitals this year, with 34 confirmed dengue cases, 11 suspect patients admissions, and no deaths.
The data shows that vector surveillance since January this year was conducted with 4.1 million houses checked, of which 49,619 were detected positive, and 59,946 with larvae detected.
Punitive actions taken by the authorities include 1879 FIRs registered against the violators, 1130 points sealings including houses, shops, offices etc, 3,353 challans were issued and fines were imposed totaling Rs.3.49 million
Dr. Waqar confirmed that the authority was fully cognizant of the situation to yield potential outcomes.
On the other side, the district administration has decided to hold a daily review meeting and to share performance data with the media on a weekly basis. Moreover, it has been decided to take stern actions against health officials found negligent in rendering dengue preventive activities.
Recent Stories
Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..
Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative
Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..
Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom
Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff
Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials
Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..
UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest 7 accused, recover motor cycles9 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces vehicle in Mastung1 hour ago
-
Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns Mastung terror attack, pays tribute to martyred soldiers2 hours ago
-
4 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed, 3 armed forces personnel embrace martyrdom2 hours ago
-
Qalam Karwan hosts online session under ‘Bedari Fikr-e-Iqbal’ Series2 hours ago
-
Maulana Azad meets Governor KP, discusses religious harmony, unity2 hours ago
-
National Food Security and Research Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain vows firm action against sugar pri ..2 hours ago
-
Chairman WAPDA briefed about water, power projects2 hours ago
-
DG PDMA visits PSCA to boost disaster response coordination2 hours ago
-
NDMA warns of flash flood risk in GB, AJK as heavy rains forecast for August 6–72 hours ago
-
30 people arrested for encroachment in Quetta2 hours ago
-
DC visits different sectors to take action against absent staff in Kalat2 hours ago