Rigorous Training, Continued Operational Drills' Practice Imperative For Effective Response: COAS

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:21 AM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said rigorous training and continued practice of operational drills are imperative for effective response to wide ranging threats

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said rigorous training and continued practice of operational drills are imperative for effective response to wide ranging threats.

The COAS visited field training area near Kotli and lauded the professional commitment of the troops, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

The COAS was briefed about conduct modalities of a Corps level exercise 'Taskheer-e-Jabal'.

Appreciating dedication and professionalism of participating troops, the COAS expressed satisfaction over combat readiness of the formation.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks during various contingencies within an operational cycle.

The troops and units participating in exercise will rehearse various defensive and offensivemanoeuvres in the mountainous terrain.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.

