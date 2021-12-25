UrduPoint.com

Rigorous Training To Strengthen Police Performance: DPO

District Police Officer (DPO) Bajaur Abdul Samad Khan Saturday said that the personnel of the Bajaur Police underwent rigorous training including use of heavy weapons besides testing long range weapons at the firing range

Talking to the media men, he said the purpose of the training is to transform police into a dynamic force.

He said far-reaching steps were being taken to improve the efficiency and image of police.

He said during the training, hundreds of police personnel were being given practical training on long range fire. The training, he said, was conducted under the special direction of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Malakand Division, Zeeshan Asghar, with the aim of enhancing the professionalism of the police personnel.

The training was formally inaugurated by DPO Abdul Samad Khan.

