Rikshaw Drivers Organise Welcoming Rally For Royal Couple

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:37 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Awami Rikshaw Union under the leadership of its president Majeed Ghauri organised a welcoming rally on the arrival of British Royal couple, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton here on Thursday.

A number of rickshaws were beautifully decorated with Pakistani and British flags. The union leader of the rickshaw drivers expressed gratitude to the royal couple for visiting the city. He also expressed that the visit of the Royals showed to the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country which is on it's way to progress and development.

