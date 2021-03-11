Rikshaws, taxis' entry banned on GT road; Crackdown against unregistered cabs starts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :As per the orders of Peshawar High Court, the district Traffic police on Thursday started diverting Rikshaws and taxis from entering the Grand Trunk Road within the city from Gulbahar to Central Jail besides initiating crackdown against unregistered cabs.

According to an officer of Traffic police, the Rikshaws and Taxis would not be allowed to ply on GT road alongside the BRT service with a view to reduce traffic mess on the road, adding the government proposed ban on Rikshaws and taxis from GT road to Karkhano market.

Soon after the decision of PHC, the traffic police installed pickets at GT roads and started diverting Rikshaws, taxis from GT road and central jail.

Meanwhile the traffic police also started crackdown against unregistered Rikshaws and taxis which were estimated in thousands in the provincial capital.