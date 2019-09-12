UrduPoint.com
RIKUT Project In Final Stage: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIUKT) being completed at the cost of Rs 2129.057 million would be handed over to health department by October 30, 2019.

During a visit to RIUKT here on Thursday, Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd)Saqib Zafar said that the state-of-the-art facility inaugurated in August 2012 at Shamsabad would be ready for the city residents and people of the adjoining localities soon.

He said the completion of RIUKT is in final stages and Punjab government was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in Rawalpindi and using all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.

On the occasion, Director Development Nazia Sudhan briefed the commissioner that Rs 200 million have been released for the year 2019-2020, adding after completion of three floors of the project it would be handed over to the health department

