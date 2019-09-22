UrduPoint.com
RIKUT To Be Handed Over To Health Department By October 30; Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 05:50 PM

RIKUT to be handed over to Health Department by October 30; Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIUKT) being completed at the cost of Rs 2129.057 million, would be handed over to Health Department by October 30,2019.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar said on Sunday that the state-of-the-art facility inaugurated in August 2012 at Shamsabad would be ready soon for the city residents and people of the adjoining localities.

He said the completion of RIUKT is in final stages and Punjab government was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in Rawalpindi and using all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.

He informed that Rs 200 million have been released for the year 2019-2020, adding after completion of three floors of the project, it would be handed over to the Health Department

