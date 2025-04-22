RIMS to organize free consultation for surgical disorders camp in capital on April 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Rising Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) International Hospital is hosting a free consultation camp for surgical disorders here on Saturday to provide guidance and evaluations for patients suffering from various surgical disorders.

The consultation camp will take place at RIMS Hospital's facility located at 68-E Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m, said a press release.

A team of surgeons led by General, Laparoscopic, Bariatric Surgeon, and Laser Proctologist, Dr. Danish Ali Haider, will provide expert advice and treatment options.

The camp will cover various surgical disorders, including: abdominal issues, obesity and anorectal conditions (hemorrhoids, fistulas).

On the occasion, the patients can also discuss with Dr, Danish the benefits of modern surgical practices, including: laparoscopic surgery (minimally invasive procedures), bariatric surgery (life-changing procedure for obesity management), laser-based treatments for fistulas and hemorrhoids.

The interested patients can visit the camp on the scheduled day and get further details through:

Phone Number: +92-51-2348005-06-07 or visiting the hospital's website at www.rimshospital.org.pk.

This initiative reflects RIMS Hospital's mission to make advanced surgical solutions more accessible and raise awareness about early diagnosis and modern treatment options.