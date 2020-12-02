UrduPoint.com
Rimsha Murder Case; Supreme Court Upheld Death Sentence

Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:03 PM

Rimsha murder case; Supreme Court upheld death sentence

The Supreme Court on Wednesday maintained the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict and dismissed death row convict Muhammad Shaban's appeal against the sentence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday maintained the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict and dismissed death row convict Muhammad Shaban's appeal against the sentence.

The death sentence of co-accused Qaiser was commuted to life imprisonment.

A trial court awarded capital punishment to Muhammad Shaban and Qasir over rape and murder of a three years minor girl Rimsha in Muridkee area of Lahore in 2003.

The Lahore High Court also maintained the trial court verdict.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mazahar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Qazi Amin said the statements of the criminals' own witnesses also go against them.

He asked why would a person whose minor daughter was killed make a false accusation against someone.

He said that witnesses were also human beings and should not be expected to make angelic statements.

Those who commit serious crimes cannot be released over technical reasons, he added.

The counsel for the accused said that according to the Police the body was thrown into the street and people gathered.

He said that none of those who gathered testified to which Justice Qazi Amin asked who went to testify in our society?

