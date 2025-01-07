Rind expresses sorrow over tragic accident in Zhob

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Balochistan Government spokesperson Shahid Rind on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic traffic accident near Zhob and expressed heartfelt sympathy with the affected families.

In a statement issued here, he said that the government shared the grief of the affected families saying that instructions have been given to provide the best medical facilities to the injured and an immediate investigation has been ordered to find out the causes of the accident.

The Balochistan government has expressed deep sorrow over this unfortunate incident and has expressed its resolve to provide all possible assistance to the victims, he said.