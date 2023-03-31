Rind, first Pakistani to contest US Karate Combat League

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Shahazeb Rind is the first Pakistani pro-fighter, who will contest Karate Combat League to be held in USA on April, 2, 2023.

Shahzeb Rind is a Quetta-based mixed martial art Karate player who has won various national and international titles.

"It is a matter of profound honour and pride for not only for Balochisan province but also for Pakistan that Shahzeb Rind, a mixed martial arts player from Balochistan, will participate in the American Karate Combat League.," Director General Balochistan Sports Dura Baloch said.

He said, "We wish Shahzeb Rind great success and pray that he wins the competition in America and earn good name of his country and province.

DG Sports noted that the sports department has decided to show the live match on a big screen and all arrangements in this connection have been finalized.

"The purpose of showing matches on a big screen in the town for the public is encouraging youth to participate in such healthy activities," he stressed.

It may be recalled that the fight between Shahzeb and Gubo Diaz have been scheduled on April 2. It will start at 4 am sharp as per Pakistan time.