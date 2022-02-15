Rind for early arrest of five peasants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) in Balochistan Assembly on Tuesday called for early arrest of killers of five innocent peasants in Kachi district of the province.

Addressing a press conference here at his residence, PTI Leader deplored that provincial government had lost its writ in the Balochistan as five innocent people were killed in wee hours of the day.

Five peasants belonging to Awan tribe were killed in Kachi district after armed men barged into their house in November last.

"Chief Minister Balochsitan paid no attention to the awful incident despite the protest of the area people against such barbarism," he said adding innocent and helpless people would not be left alone in this critical time.

Rind said district administration officers who lodged First Information Report against the former Finance Minister Asim Kurd Gailu who were transferred.

"Kachi people had announced to block national highway in protest against the killing," he said and reiterated that he would always lend his moral support to the protestors in their just demand of apprehension of the murderers.

Expressing his dismay over what he called ill attitude of the incumbent provincial government, PTI Parliamentary leader said Chief Minister Bizinjo never paid heed to the issues faced by the people of Balochistan.

"Elements behind killing of innocent people in Kachi sits beside Chief Minister" he alleged adding that CM would be made answerable in the Balochistan Assembly for supporting these elements.

He however warned that if the perpetrators of Kachi incident were not arrested, the protectors would block Red Zone in next phase.