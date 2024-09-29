Rind Rebuts News Of Labourer' Missing In Musakhel District
Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2024 | 06:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Spokesperson of the Balochistan government, Shahid Rind said the reports of labourers being abducted from Musa Khel district are unconfirmed.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said the district administration and security forces have already reached the area.
"So far, no evidence of the abduction of labourers has been found, he said while quoting to the Commissioner of Loralai. Four labourers had hidden out of fear, he added.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police crackdown on display of weapons on social media, seized illegal arms2 minutes ago
-
Reducing food waste religious, moral duty: Maryam2 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah strongly condemn killing of innocent labourers in Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
CM grieved at Panjgur killings2 minutes ago
-
Tribute presented to singer Naseem Begum at Multan Arts Council2 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 1,500 kg Chinese salt2 minutes ago
-
Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen stages protest against Israel and the USA in Abbottabad2 minutes ago
-
PTI Govt fails to address problems despite 3rd term; Muqam12 minutes ago
-
Tank police arrest eight outlaws, recover illegal arms22 minutes ago
-
Child dies, youth injured as car falls in ditch22 minutes ago
-
World Heart Day celebrated22 minutes ago
-
DC orders for making all water filtration plants functional22 minutes ago