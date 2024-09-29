Rind rebuts news of labourer' missing in Musakhel district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Spokesperson of the Balochistan government, Shahid Rind said the reports of labourers being abducted from Musa Khel district are unconfirmed.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said the district administration and security forces have already reached the area.

"So far, no evidence of the abduction of labourers has been found, he said while quoting to the Commissioner of Loralai. Four labourers had hidden out of fear, he added.

APP/ask.