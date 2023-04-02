UrduPoint.com

Rind Wins US Karate Combat League

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Rind wins US Karate Combat League

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Shahzaib Rind, competing US fighter Gubo Diaz won the US Karate Combat League, Director Genearl Balochistan sports department said on Sunday.

Shahazeb Rind is the first Pakistani pro fighter, who contested Karate Comate League held in the USA on April, 2, 2023.

Shahzeb Rind is a Quetta-based mixed martial art Karate player who has won various national and international titles.

"It is a matter of profound honour and pride for not only for Balochisan but for Pakistan that Shahzeb Rind, a mixed martial arts player from Balochistan, has won the prestigious international fight," Director General Balochistan Sports Dura Baloch said.

He said, "We wish Shahzeb Rind a great success and pray that he wins more competitions in future and earn good name of his country and province.

DG Sports noted that the sports department had made arrangements to show the match on the big screen.

"The purpose of showing match on a big screen in the town for the public is encouraging youth to participate in such healthy activities," he stressed.

It may be recalled that the fight between Shahzeb and Gubo Diaz had been scheduled on April 02.

