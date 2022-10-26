Ring leader of criminal gang killed in encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Mattani police station in a successful operation killed a ring leader of a dangerous criminal group wanted to police in various crimes here on Wednesday.

According to details, police took action against the dangerous group (Shakir islam group) in Ghaziabad area of Mattani.

The group was involved in dozens of cases of serious crimes like robberies, kidnapping, highway robbery, murder, attempted murder and police encounters.

The ring leader of the group,Shakira Islam along with his friend Hamza was killed and two other members were arrested at a raid on their hideout located in Ghaziabad .

The group looted several vehicles on Kohat road on Tuesday night.

During the operation, criminals also fired at the police team and threw grenades.