Ring leader of Kidnapping for Ransom gang, arrested in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Another achievement of Rawalpindi police , as ring leader of Kidnapping for Ransom gang, arrested along with his two accomplices.

As per details, three armed men, kidnapped Haji Ijaz Khan in the area of Police Station Taxila, for 05 million ransom and later released him after receiving huge amount as ransom.

Taxila police had registered a case under section 7 ATA of Anti Terrorism Act and with the help of latest technical , arrested the main accused, the ring leader, Abdul Ghaffar alongwith his two accomplices Saleh Muhammad and Momin Khan and also recovered ransom money amounting one lac eighty thousand rupees and a vehicle from their possession.

The City Police Officer, Muhammad Faisal Rana, while appreciating the SP Potohar on arrest of accused in the heinous case, said that, the arrest of accused in such heinous cases builds the trust and confidence of public in the police.