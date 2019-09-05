UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ring Leader Of Kidnapping For Ransom Gang, Arrested In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:48 PM

Ring leader of Kidnapping for Ransom gang, arrested in Rawalpindi

Another achievement of Rawalpindi police, as ring leader of Kidnapping for Ransom gang, arrested along with his two accomplices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Another achievement of Rawalpindi police, as ring leader of Kidnapping for Ransom gang, arrested along with his two accomplices.

As per details, three armed men, kidnapped Haji Ijaz Khan in the area of Police Station Taxila, for 05 million ransom and later released him after receiving huge amount as ransom.

Taxila police had registered a case under section 7 ATA of Anti Terrorism Act and with the help of latest technical , arrested the main accused, the ring leader, Abdul Ghaffar alongwith his two accomplices Saleh Muhammad and Momin Khan and also recovered ransom money amounting one lac eighty thousand rupees and a vehicle from their possession.

The City Police Officer, Muhammad Faisal Rana, while appreciating the SP Potohar on arrest of accused in the heinous case, said that, the arrest of accused in such heinous cases builds the trust and confidence of public in the police.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Police Station Vehicle Rawalpindi Taxila Money From Million

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed thanks Khalifa bin Zayed for spon ..

21 minutes ago

Report by the Group of Eminent International and R ..

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends closing ceremony of IN ..

51 minutes ago

Ajman Philatelic and Numismatic Exhibition promote ..

51 minutes ago

Sindh Building Control Authority forms two committ ..

3 minutes ago

Ulema meet DG Rangers to discuss Muharram arrangem ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.