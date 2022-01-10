UrduPoint.com

Ring Leader Of Notorious Bike Lifter Gang Apprehended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Ring leader of notorious bike lifter gang apprehended

Mahmood Kot police arrested a notorious criminal involved in various cases of motorcycle theft at different police stations and recovered motorcycle and weapons from his possession during a crackdown launched here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Mahmood Kot police arrested a notorious criminal involved in various cases of motorcycle theft at different police stations and recovered motorcycle and weapons from his possession during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

According to police sources, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested Muhammad Javed s/o Allah Yar who was later, identified as the ring leader of a notorious motorcycle lifter gang.

The police also recovered one stolen motorcycle, a pistol 30-bore and rounds from his possession.

The sources said that the arrested criminal was wanted to various police stations of the district in different cases of motorcycle theft and other criminal activities.

Further investigations were underway from the criminal, the sources added.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Putin Appoints New Russian Ambassador to Central A ..

Putin Appoints New Russian Ambassador to Central African Republic

33 seconds ago
 China sets 6G speed world record, 10 to 20 times f ..

China sets 6G speed world record, 10 to 20 times faster than 5G

34 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan restores Ishaq Dar ..

Election Commission of Pakistan restores Ishaq Dar's Senate membership

36 seconds ago
 Moderna Expects to Have COVID-19 Booster Targeting ..

Moderna Expects to Have COVID-19 Booster Targeting Omicron by Fall 2022

38 seconds ago
 EU Has Sanctions Package Ready to Counter Threat t ..

EU Has Sanctions Package Ready to Counter Threat to BiH Sovereignty - Commission

39 seconds ago
 Distillery unearthed, four criminals held

Distillery unearthed, four criminals held

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.