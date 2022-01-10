Ring leader of notorious bike lifter gang apprehended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Mahmood Kot police arrested a notorious criminal involved in various cases of motorcycle theft at different police stations and recovered motorcycle and weapons from his possession during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

According to police sources, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested Muhammad Javed s/o Allah Yar who was later, identified as the ring leader of a notorious motorcycle lifter gang.

The police also recovered one stolen motorcycle, a pistol 30-bore and rounds from his possession.

The sources said that the arrested criminal was wanted to various police stations of the district in different cases of motorcycle theft and other criminal activities.

Further investigations were underway from the criminal, the sources added.