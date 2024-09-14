Open Menu

Ring Leader Of Organ Traffickers Held

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Ring leader of organ traffickers held

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Police have arrested the ring leader of a gang reported to have been involved in removal of a kidneys of kiln labourers, on Saturday.

Chohing Police Station officials said efforts were under way to arrest other members of the gang.

As per detail, a kiln labourer, Hasan Ali, a resident of Salman Town, was taken to an undisclosed location by members of a gang about one month ago. He was operated upon and deprived of a kidney. The gangsters left the victim in unconscious condition outside his home at night.

The matter was reported to the police and DPO Mansoor Aman took stern action. As a result of investigation, the police arrested the ring leader of kidney stealer gang, Farooq alias Kali. Police were making efforts to arrest other members of the gang.

