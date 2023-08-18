Open Menu

Ring Leader Of Robber Gang Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Ring leader of robber gang arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Haram Gate police have arrested the ringleader of a notorious robber gang and recovered looted valuables from his possession during a special operation launched here on Friday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of robbery, the Station House Officer (SHO) Haram Gate police station Muhammad Kaleem Chohan launched a special operation against the criminals and arrested a notorious robber Shoaib alias Shebi who was the ring leader of the Shebi robber gang.

Police have also recovered looted valuables including six mobile phones and cash from his possession by tracing ten cases from him. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

