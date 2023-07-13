Open Menu

Ring Leader Of Vehicle Lifter Gang Apprehended, 4 Vehicles Recovered

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Ring leader of vehicle lifter gang apprehended, 4 vehicles recovered

Taxila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The police on Thursday arrested ring leader of a vehicle lifter gang and recovered four vehicles worth millions of rupees.

DSP Ghulam Asghar Chandia said that a team of Taxila Police led by station house officer (SHO) Sarmad Ilyas had successfully nabbed a vehicle lifter identified as Suleman and recovered four lifted vehicles from him.

He said that recovered vehicles included three cars and one water tanker worth millions of rupees.

He further added that during preliminary interrogation, the accused had confessed his involvement in lifting of many other vehicles from the area.

