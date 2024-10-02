“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd, 2024) The second and final solar eclipse of this year will occur on October 2.

This eclipse is named the "Ring of Fire" because, during the event, the moon will cover the sun in such a way that its outer edge will appear as a ring or halo.

However, this solar eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan; it can only be seen in parts of North and South America, the Pacific, the Atlantic, and Antarctica.

The eclipse will begin at 8:43pm Pakistani time on October 2 and end at 2:47am on October 3.

What is Ring of Fire?

The “Ring of Fire” or annular eclipse takes place when the moon comes between the sun and earth while being at its farthest point from our planet.

Since the moon is further away from earth, it cannot completely block the sun, resulting in the appearance known as the “Ring of Fire”.

Although it won't be possible to see the solar eclipse in Pakistan, it would be available for viewing through a live stream on some websites.

Previously, a total solar eclipse occurred on April 8, which was visible in Western Europe, North America, and South America.