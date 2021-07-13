UrduPoint.com
Ring Road Inquiry To Be Completed Soon: Shahzad

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

Ring road inquiry to be completed soon: Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Monday said that ring road inquiry would be completed soon.

There are important inquiries being conducted to find the actual elements behind ring road scandal, sugar mills, and money laundering, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The reports would be made final after completion of the inquiries, he added. Commenting on the cases of Sharif family, he said the court had declared Nawaz Sharif a convict on corruption charges. Shahbaz Sharif was facing money laundering cases, he added. There are evidences and witnesses of corruption made by Khawaja Asif and Shahbaz Sharif, he stated.

The Federal bureau of investigations had recovered Rs.500 billion from corrupt elements during the last five years, he said. The leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said are trying to blackmail the investigation agencies to get rid of the corruption cases.

Replying to a question about Pakistan Democratic Movement, he said the eleven party leaders were running the PDM and they failed to topple the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), due to disintegration. To another question about Bilawal Bhutto, he said leader of Pakistan People Party with his CV went to United States for seeking something.

