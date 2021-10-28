(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Two mega projects, Rawalpindi Ring Road and Lai Expressway & flood channel project which would be kicked off on December 25, would be government's gift for the residents of twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Chairing the 56th Governing Body meeting of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) which was held here on Thursday, the Chairman RDA, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would perform the ground breaking of both the mega projects on December 25, this year.

The Chairman RDA said that two mega projects, Rawalpindi Ring Road and Lai Expressway are the PTI government's gift for the citizens of Rawalpindi & Islamabad.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah who is also holding Director General, RDA charge gave a detailed briefing to the governing body meeting about both the projects.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that Nullah Lai Expressway and Flood Channel project and Rawalpindi Ring Road had been approved by the Provincial Development Working Party.

Talking about Lai Expressway project he said that PC-I for land acquisition had been approved and the authorities concerned had also been directed to start work on it immediately.

He said that the construction of these projects would be completed within shortest possible time frame.

The commissioner said that the Ring Road would be 38.

3 km long and it would be most feasible, economical and viable project to connect N-5 at Banth to M-2 Thallian Interchange.

Land acquisition and construction on this alignment for Rawalpindi Ring Road had also been approved, he informed.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman RDA said that Rawalpindi Ring Road would not only help reduce the traffic congestion in the twin cities rather would also provide a clean, healthy and safe environment to the residents.

The Chairman RDA and Commissioner Rawalpindi on behalf of the governing body appreciated the guidance of Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab and tireless efforts of DC Rawalpindi, AC Revenue, RDA Officers and Project Management Unit staff for the tremendous job done to make these projects practical.

At the end, the Chairman RDA thanked all the members who attended the meeting.

The members of Governing Body including Haji Amjad Mahmood Chaudhry MPA, PP-13, Muqrib Ali Khan, Technical Member, DG RDA, DMD WASA, Director Admin & Finance RDA, Director MP&TE RDA, Director LD&EM, Director Arch RDA, Deputy Director Finance RDA, Deputy Director, Admn RDA, officers of Finance Department, HUD&PHE Department, Local Government Department, Commissioner Office, Deputy Commissioner Office and other officers of RDA and WASA participated in the meeting.