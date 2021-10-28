UrduPoint.com

Ring Road & Lai Expressway To Be PTI Govt's Gift For Residents: Chairman RDA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 10:40 PM

Ring Road & Lai Expressway to be PTI govt's gift for residents: Chairman RDA

Two mega projects, Rawalpindi Ring Road and Lai Expressway & flood channel project which would be kicked off on December 25, would be government's gift for the residents of twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Two mega projects, Rawalpindi Ring Road and Lai Expressway & flood channel project which would be kicked off on December 25, would be government's gift for the residents of twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Chairing the 56th Governing Body meeting of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) which was held here on Thursday, the Chairman RDA, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would perform the ground breaking of both the mega projects on December 25, this year.

The Chairman RDA said that two mega projects, Rawalpindi Ring Road and Lai Expressway are the PTI government's gift for the citizens of Rawalpindi & Islamabad.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah who is also holding Director General, RDA charge gave a detailed briefing to the governing body meeting about both the projects.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that Nullah Lai Expressway and Flood Channel project and Rawalpindi Ring Road had been approved by the Provincial Development Working Party.

Talking about Lai Expressway project he said that PC-I for land acquisition had been approved and the authorities concerned had also been directed to start work on it immediately.

He said that the construction of these projects would be completed within shortest possible time frame.

The commissioner said that the Ring Road would be 38.

3 km long and it would be most feasible, economical and viable project to connect N-5 at Banth to M-2 Thallian Interchange.

Land acquisition and construction on this alignment for Rawalpindi Ring Road had also been approved, he informed.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman RDA said that Rawalpindi Ring Road would not only help reduce the traffic congestion in the twin cities rather would also provide a clean, healthy and safe environment to the residents.

The Chairman RDA and Commissioner Rawalpindi on behalf of the governing body appreciated the guidance of Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab and tireless efforts of DC Rawalpindi, AC Revenue, RDA Officers and Project Management Unit staff for the tremendous job done to make these projects practical.

At the end, the Chairman RDA thanked all the members who attended the meeting.

The members of Governing Body including Haji Amjad Mahmood Chaudhry MPA, PP-13, Muqrib Ali Khan, Technical Member, DG RDA, DMD WASA, Director Admin & Finance RDA, Director MP&TE RDA, Director LD&EM, Director Arch RDA, Deputy Director Finance RDA, Deputy Director, Admn RDA, officers of Finance Department, HUD&PHE Department, Local Government Department, Commissioner Office, Deputy Commissioner Office and other officers of RDA and WASA participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Flood Road Job Traffic Lai Rawalpindi December All Government PP-13

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club Wo ..

Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club World Cup /UAE 2021/

51 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Provincial Minister at G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Provincial Minister at Government of Sindh

51 minutes ago
 European judicial body expels Poland over 'attack' ..

European judicial body expels Poland over 'attack' on judges

10 minutes ago
 UK to Continue Post-Brexit Fishing Talks With Fran ..

UK to Continue Post-Brexit Fishing Talks With France After Trawler Seizure - Min ..

10 minutes ago
 Safronov's Lawyer Ivan Pavlov, Who Fled Russia, Sa ..

Safronov's Lawyer Ivan Pavlov, Who Fled Russia, Says He Was Put on Wanted List

10 minutes ago
 UN Extremely Concerned by Hostilities in Tigray Af ..

UN Extremely Concerned by Hostilities in Tigray After Airstrikes Kill 6 People - ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.