UrduPoint.com

Ring Road, Lai Expressway To Provide Clean, Healthy Environment To Citizens: Chairman RDA

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 06:38 PM

Ring Road, Lai Expressway to provide clean, healthy environment to citizens: Chairman RDA

Long-awaited Rawalpindi Ring Road and Nullah Lai Expressway projects would not only help reduce the traffic congestion in the twin cities rather would also provide a clean, healthy and safe environment to the residents, said Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Mehmood Murtaza

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Long-awaited Rawalpindi Ring Road and Nullah Lai Expressway projects would not only help reduce the traffic congestion in the twin cities rather would also provide a clean, healthy and safe environment to the residents, said Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Mehmood Murtaza.

He said that both the mega projects which would be kicked off this year would be Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's gift for the residents of twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Chairman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would perform the ground breaking of both the mega projects on Dec 25, this year.

He said that Nullah Lai Expressway and Flood Channel project and Rawalpindi Ring Road had been approved by the Provincial Development Working Party.

Talking about Lai Expressway project, he said that PC-I for land acquisition had also been approved and the authorities concerned were directed to start work on the project immediately.

He said that the construction of these projects would be completed within shortest possible time frame.

Chairman said that the Ring Road would be 38.3 km long and it would be most feasible, economical and viable project to connect N-5 at Banth to M-2 Thallian Interchange.

Land acquisition and construction on this alignment for Rawalpindi Ring Road had also been approved, he informed.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Flood Road Traffic Lai Rawalpindi Government

Recent Stories

The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council ho ..

The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council holds the launching ceremony of ..

5 minutes ago
 Aqdar World Summit issues ‘Positive Global Citiz ..

Aqdar World Summit issues ‘Positive Global Citizenship Declaration’

26 minutes ago
 UAE receives international praise for efforts to c ..

UAE receives international praise for efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic

26 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 29 England Vs. Sri Lanka, ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 29 England Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

43 minutes ago
 realme Flexes its Muscles with a Killer Line-up of ..

Realme Flexes its Muscles with a Killer Line-up of realme GT Master Edition and ..

46 minutes ago
 Oxford English Dictionary Chooses 'Vax' as 2021 Wo ..

Oxford English Dictionary Chooses 'Vax' as 2021 Word of Year

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.