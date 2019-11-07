UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ring Road Plan To Be Finalized Till March 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:29 PM

Ring road plan to be finalized till March 2020

Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza Thursday said the authority was proactively working on meeting the time line of Rs 58 billion Ring Road project and hoped that plan would be finalized till March 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza Thursday said the authority was proactively working on meeting the time line of Rs 58 billion Ring Road project and hoped that plan would be finalized till March 2020.

Addressing business community at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), the Chairman said that he would like to collaborate and interact with key stakeholders and Chamber for face-lifting of city under Glorious Rawalpindi project.

He appreciated RCCI's suggestions for the city's beauty, improvement and refinement and pledged its resolve to work together with all stakeholders regarding development plans.

Under Green Rawalpindi, trees would be planted in the city and on GT Road, he added.

The Chairman said that Lei Expressway, a Rs 56 billion project would be completed under a public-private partnership while Bab-e-Rawalpindi would be constructed on the entrance of the city.

A management cell was also being formed so that citizens' problems could be resolved under one-window operation, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, President Chamber Saboor Malik said that the Ring Road project was the future of Rawalpindi city,adding the relocation of cottage industry, grain market, furniture and marble markets would lower the traffic burden in the city.

"NOC for high-rise buildings should be issued without any hassle and urged to amend buildings codes and by-laws as per new demand of the city,"he concluded.

Related Topics

Business Noc Road Traffic Rawalpindi Chamber March 2020 Market Commerce All Industry Billion

Recent Stories

First Moscow-Crimea Train to Depart on December 24 ..

54 seconds ago

Wall Street Hits Record Highs as China Announces R ..

55 seconds ago

Greek Foreign Ministry Says Athens-Moscow Entering ..

57 seconds ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 07 ..

9 minutes ago

Full dress rehearsal of Rohi Sports Festival tomor ..

9 minutes ago

What is left of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal?

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.