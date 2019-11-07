Ring road plan to be finalized till March 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza Thursday said the authority was proactively working on meeting the time line of Rs 58 billion Ring Road project and hoped that plan would be finalized till March 2020

Addressing business community at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), the Chairman said that he would like to collaborate and interact with key stakeholders and Chamber for face-lifting of city under Glorious Rawalpindi project.

He appreciated RCCI's suggestions for the city's beauty, improvement and refinement and pledged its resolve to work together with all stakeholders regarding development plans.

Under Green Rawalpindi, trees would be planted in the city and on GT Road, he added.

The Chairman said that Lei Expressway, a Rs 56 billion project would be completed under a public-private partnership while Bab-e-Rawalpindi would be constructed on the entrance of the city.

A management cell was also being formed so that citizens' problems could be resolved under one-window operation, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, President Chamber Saboor Malik said that the Ring Road project was the future of Rawalpindi city,adding the relocation of cottage industry, grain market, furniture and marble markets would lower the traffic burden in the city.

"NOC for high-rise buildings should be issued without any hassle and urged to amend buildings codes and by-laws as per new demand of the city,"he concluded.