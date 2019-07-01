Ring Road project imperative to change face of Rawalpindi city

The Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Arif Abbasi has said that the Ring Road project would change the face of Rawalpindi city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Arif Abbasi has said that the Ring Road project would change the face of Rawalpindi city.

He said this while giving briefing to Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeem ul Haq at PM House here on Monday.

The Chairman said, "We want to establish industrial zones, education city, commercial areas and housing societies along the Ring Road to avoid congestion in the city areas. The main wholesale markets would also be shifted there from the city areas." "This project is important for Rawalpindi as it would help ease the heavy traffic. Rawalpindi is the main city connecting the northern areas to the country's main road network," he said.

The road will be 38 km long. The alignment of this road will start from the Channi Sher Alam Bridge on GT Road and end at the Thalian interchange on the M-2 motorway between Rawalpindi and Lahore near the Islamabad International Airport along with link roads from Rawat and Tarnol.

Four intersections will also be constructed.

This project will help alleviate congestion in the central area of Rawalpindi and it will make space and reduce travel time within the twin cities. It will also help the growth of the city towards the southwest side in a planned manner. The project would help improve economic connectivity and road transport efficiency for the twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi areas, he added.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeem ul Haq assured all kind of support and said that the ring road project would transform into reality.