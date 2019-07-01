UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ring Road Project Imperative To Change Face Of Rawalpindi City

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 09:07 PM

Ring Road project imperative to change face of Rawalpindi city

The Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Arif Abbasi has said that the Ring Road project would change the face of Rawalpindi city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Arif Abbasi has said that the Ring Road project would change the face of Rawalpindi city.

He said this while giving briefing to Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeem ul Haq at PM House here on Monday.

The Chairman said, "We want to establish industrial zones, education city, commercial areas and housing societies along the Ring Road to avoid congestion in the city areas. The main wholesale markets would also be shifted there from the city areas." "This project is important for Rawalpindi as it would help ease the heavy traffic. Rawalpindi is the main city connecting the northern areas to the country's main road network," he said.

The road will be 38 km long. The alignment of this road will start from the Channi Sher Alam Bridge on GT Road and end at the Thalian interchange on the M-2 motorway between Rawalpindi and Lahore near the Islamabad International Airport along with link roads from Rawat and Tarnol.

Four intersections will also be constructed.

This project will help alleviate congestion in the central area of Rawalpindi and it will make space and reduce travel time within the twin cities. It will also help the growth of the city towards the southwest side in a planned manner. The project would help improve economic connectivity and road transport efficiency for the twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi areas, he added.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeem ul Haq assured all kind of support and said that the ring road project would transform into reality.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Prime Minister Education Motorway Road Traffic Rawalpindi Market All From Airport Housing

Recent Stories

Iranian Lawmaker Says Too Early to Assess Effectiv ..

27 seconds ago

Mengal lauds govt's promise for proper legislation ..

29 seconds ago

Amal Al Qubaisi highlights importance of Gulf regi ..

8 minutes ago

Mossad Chief Blames Iran for Attacks on Oil Facili ..

30 seconds ago

901 professional beggars arrested in Rawalpindi

32 seconds ago

Non-resident deposits in UAE banking system exceed ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.