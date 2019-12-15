Ring Road project likely to start next year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood has said that all the ongoing development projects in the district would be completed within stipulated time.

Talking to APP, he said Ring Road would be a game changer project for Rawalpindi city and that the feasibility of the Ring Road project was in the final stage, PC-1 had been approved while the project would be initiated next year.

He said, "we want to establish industrial zones, education city, health city, commercial areas and housing projects along the Ring Road to avoid congestion in the city areas." The commissioner said the Punjab government wanted to launch the project as soon as possible to boost business activities and end traffic congestion problem on roads.

Underpasses would also be constructed at Amar Chowk, Katchery Chowk, Marrir and Liaquat Bagh to mitigate the sufferings of the motorists, he added.

To another question, he said, "we have awarded a contract to a firm to prepare design and feasibility report of Nullah Lai project." He said the project would start from Soan Bridge instead of Ammar Chowk in Chaklala to facilitate maximum population, adding the project would change fate of the citizens particularly living along the Lai Nullah as the citizens would be allowed to construct commercial buildings along the road.

The completion of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIUKT) was in final stages and the Punjab government was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in the city.

He further said the Mother and Child Hospital would be made functional in June 2020 that would have 15 well equipped operation theaters and other health facilities.

Commenting on the dengue, the commissioner said with the beginning of cold weather, dengue was showing a downward trend, adding further necessary action was being taken to eradicate the disease.

To meet the water shortage in the city, the land for Daducha Dam was being acquired that would be constructed on upstream of Soan River and all the rain water from Murree and Kahuta hills will gather in the lake at Daducha village near Sihala on Kahuta Road, he added.