Ring Road Project To Be A Game Changer For Rawalpindi: RCCI

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 09:55 PM

Ring Road project to be a game changer for Rawalpindi: RCCI

Ring Road project would be a game changer for Rawalpindi as the proposed industrial zones can turn Rawalpindi into a hub of trade activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Ring Road project would be a game changer for Rawalpindi as the proposed industrial zones can turn Rawalpindi into a hub of trade activities.

This was stated by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) president Nasir Mirza while addressing a briefing session on the Ring Road project held here on Saturday at RCCI and attended by representatives of trade associations, officials and members of the RCCI.

Nasir Mirza said that Ring road project was of great importance and should be completed as soon as possible.

The government and RDA should purchase land for the proposed industrial zones. The stakeholders should be taken on board while finalizing the allocation and demarcation of Industrial Zones, he added.

Group leader and former president Sohail Altaf said the project should be given full government patronage.

Investors should not be left at the mercy of the land mafia.

A committee should be formed consisted of RCCI members to liaise with the RDA and the Commissioner's Office and implement the suggestions of the stakeholders to remove obstacles to the completion of the project, he said.

He said that the main objective of the project was to shift markets, easing traffic congestion and promote Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The Ring Road project will boost commercial activities, he added.

M Abdullah, Deputy Project Director, Punjab Management Unit (PMU) gave a detailed presentation and said Ring Road project is a 65 km project and Rs6.5 billion has been released for land purchasing.

