Ring Road Rawalpindi to be started in current year ,takes two years for completion

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd February, 2020) The work on Rawalpindi ring road will be kicked off by this year and would be completed within the stipulated period of two years.

The project from Tarnol to Rawat has a proposed length of 64.3 km.In this connection, a meeting was held here at Punjab House in which Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood briefed Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan ,Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar and other parliamentarians about two mega projects of Rawalpindi city including Rawalpindi Ring-road.He apprised the meeting that the travelling distance of the road for cars is estimated will be approximately an hour ,while two hours for trucks with an average speed of 50 km.

He said that this project is not just the name of a road but it will surely be an economic corridor for the citizens of Rawalpindi.Sharing details of he said that the proposed alignment generally avoids urban populations and settlements as it navigates on the outskirts of twin cities.

It will enhance economic opportunity for the citizens and will also provide farmers with direct access to market."Truck terminal will help to ease traffic congestion by reducing overlapping mixed transportation.

It will host refreshment centres, workshops and parking facilities. Likewise, site allocation for residential schmes will hep to control the urban sprawl and also provide better opportunities for affordable housing.

Landfill sites include site allocation for dumping and other solid waste management purposes that it will help to keep our city clean", he added.Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar khan said that this project will not only solve the issue of traffic congestion of twin cities but it will be a new face for Rawalpindi city as a whole.Provincial Minister (Revenue) Malik Muhammad Anwar said that Rawalpindi Ring-Road project will be mega project of PTI's government and all public representatives whose Constituencies are being touched in this project will provide full assistance for the project.

He assured that they play their part to make their people understand about the vitality of this project in long run.The meeting reached the consensus that no undue delay in this project will be tolerated as it is the dire need of people of Rawalpindi, as early completion of the project will bring relief for general public.