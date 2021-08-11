UrduPoint.com

Ring Road Scam: Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:53 PM

A local court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of former commissioner of Rawalpindi retired Capt. Muhammad Mahmood and land acquisition collector Abbas Tabish for another 14-day in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :A local court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of former commissioner of Rawalpindi retired Capt. Muhammad Mahmood and land acquisition collector Abbas Tabish for another 14-day in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam.

The court also sought a report about challan from the investigation officer, on the next date of hearing.

Judicial Magistrate Yousaf Abdur Rehman conducted the case proceedings at district courts here.

The jail authorities produced the accused on expiry of their judicial remand term.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against the accused for their alleged involvement in the ring road scam after a detailed inquiry. It was alleged that the accused were guilty of corruption and they misused their authority. They illegally changed the design of the project to add new interchanges and the length of the road was increased from 22 kilometres to 68 kms.

