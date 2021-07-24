Ring Road scam: court extends physical remand of accused for four days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :A local court on Saturday extended physical remand of former commissioner of Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood and land acquisition collector Abbas Tabish for another four days in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam.

Judicial Magistrate Yousaf Abdur Rehman conducted the case proceedings wherein an Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab team produced the accused on expiry of their five days physical remand.

An ACE prosecutor submitted a report and stated that investigations were underway from the accused. He submitted that further physical remand was required for investigation of land record from the accused while pleading with the court to extend the remand.

However, a counsel for the accused opposed the remand plea.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, extended physical remand of the accused foranother four days.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against the accused for their alleged involvement in the Ring Road scam after a detailed inquiry. It was alleged that the accused were guilty of corruption and they misused their authority. They illegally changed the design of the project to add new interchanges and length of the road was increased from 22 km to 68 km.