Ring road scam: Court extends remand of accused for another 5 days

(@FahadShabbir)

A local court on Monday extended physical remand of former commissioner of Rawalpindi retired Capt. Muhammad Mahmood and land acquisition collector Abbas Tabish for another five days in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :A local court on Monday extended physical remand of former commissioner of Rawalpindi retired Capt. Muhammad Mahmood and land acquisition collector Abbas Tabish for another five days in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam.

An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab team produced the accused before Judicial Magistrate Yousaf Abdul Rehman at district courts here.

A prosecutor submitted a report and stated that investigations were underway from the accused. He submitted that further physical remand was required for the purpose and pleaded with the court to extend the remand.

However, a counsel for the accused opposed the remand plea and stated that no allegations were determined in the FIR against the accused.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, extended physical remand of the accused for another five days and directed for producing them on July 24.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against the accused for their alleged involvement in the ring road scam after a detailed inquiry. It was alleged that the accused were guilty of corruption and they misused their authority. They illegally changed the design of the project to add new interchanges and the length of the road was increased from 22 kms to 68 kms.