UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ring Road Scam: Court Extends Remand Of Accused For Another 5 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:15 PM

Ring road scam: Court extends remand of accused for another 5 days

A local court on Monday extended physical remand of former commissioner of Rawalpindi retired Capt. Muhammad Mahmood and land acquisition collector Abbas Tabish for another five days in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :A local court on Monday extended physical remand of former commissioner of Rawalpindi retired Capt. Muhammad Mahmood and land acquisition collector Abbas Tabish for another five days in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam.

An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab team produced the accused before Judicial Magistrate Yousaf Abdul Rehman at district courts here.

A prosecutor submitted a report and stated that investigations were underway from the accused. He submitted that further physical remand was required for the purpose and pleaded with the court to extend the remand.

However, a counsel for the accused opposed the remand plea and stated that no allegations were determined in the FIR against the accused.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, extended physical remand of the accused for another five days and directed for producing them on July 24.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against the accused for their alleged involvement in the ring road scam after a detailed inquiry. It was alleged that the accused were guilty of corruption and they misused their authority. They illegally changed the design of the project to add new interchanges and the length of the road was increased from 22 kms to 68 kms.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Punjab Road Rawalpindi July FIR From Court

Recent Stories

HESCO sets up control room to maintain power suppl ..

6 minutes ago

EU Denies Plans to Deploy Troops to Libya - Extern ..

6 minutes ago

US Congressman Tests Positive for Coronavirus Afte ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad police to ensure fool proof security on ..

6 minutes ago

Spyware Reform Critical After Reports Emerge of Jo ..

10 minutes ago

Death Toll From Floods in Belgium Rises to 36 - Au ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.