Ring road scam: Court sent accused to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :A local court on Wednesday sent former commissioner of Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood and land acquisition collector Abbas Tabish to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam.

Judicial Magistrate Yousaf Abdur Rehman conducted the case proceedings, wherein, a team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab produced the accused on expiry of their physical remand.

An ACE prosecutor submitted a report of investigation from the accused and requested the court to extend their physical remand for another day.

However, Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood stated that despite his 13-day physical remand, the ACE failed to find any evidence.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, sent the accused to jail on a 14-day judicial remand and directed for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against the accused for their alleged involvement in the ring road scam after a detailed inquiry. It was alleged that the accused were guilty of corruption and they misusetheir authority. They illegally changed the design of the project to add new interchanges and the lengthof the road was increased from 22 to 68 kilometres.