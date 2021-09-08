UrduPoint.com

Ring Road Scam: Judicial Remand Of 2 Main Accused Extended

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:31 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :A local court on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of former commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood and land acquisition collector Wasim Abbas Tabish for another 14 days in Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) scam.

The jail authorities produced the accused before the court of Judicial Magistrate Yousuf Abdul Rehman after the expiry of their judicial remand here at the district courts.

The investigating officer told the court that the challan against the accused was in the final stages and would be presented soon.

The court extended the judicial remand and sought a report on the challan from the investigating officer at the next hearing.

Former commissioner Mohammad Mahmood had given permission for illegal extension of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project as the project director.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment had registered a case after investigation on July 13, 2021. The ACE officials alleged that the accused caused billions of rupees loss to the exchequer.

