Ring Road to be closed for 8 hours tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

The Ring Road will remain closed due to repair work from 10 am to 6 pm tomorrow, official sources told APP on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Ring Road will remain closed due to repair work from 10 am to 6 pm tomorrow, official sources told APP on Friday.

The Ring Road will be closed from Nawaz Sharif Interchange to Niazi Interchange and citizens should take alternative routes. The Punjab government has also decided to build state-of-the-art rest areas at six locations for the convenience for those traveling on the Lahore Ring Road (LRR).