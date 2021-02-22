UrduPoint.com
Ring Road To Be Constructed In 2 Years: Commissioner Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Ring Road to be constructed in 2 years: Commissioner Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Ring Road would be constructed on private public partnership basis in next two years for which the bidding process would be initiated and advertised in local and international newspapers.

The project was presented before the public private partnership authority for approval in January this year which was approved by the Punjab government after reviewing all its technical and economic aspects.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt ( R ) Muhammad Mehmood told this while chairing an important meeting on Rawalpindi Ring Road here Monday.

The Commissioner told that land for the project would be acquired by the government and its construction company would be granted grace period of 25 years for toll collection, road maintenance work and its look after.

The government will have authority to provide NOCs for the project and in this regard, 25 out of 30 NOCs have been received, he expressed and added that a grant of Rs 6 billion was released for land acquisition during the current year.

The meeting was also attended bt Chairman RDA Raja Tahir Mehmood, Director Finance and Planning Nadia Parveen Sundhan, officials and representatives of NESPAK, La hore Ring Road Authority and Public Private Partnership Authority.

