Ring road to serve as economic corridor; Advisor

The Ring Road project would serve as an economic corridor and transit for Punjab, around which different zones can be developed as well as the Lei Express Way can be transformed into a modern commercial hub under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Ring Road project would serve as an economic corridor and transit for Punjab , around which different zones can be developed as well as the Lei Express Way can be transformed into a modern commercial hub under Public Private Partnership ( PPP ).

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister's Advisor on Economic Affairs Dr Salman Shah at a seminar on Punjab Public-Private Partnership Ordinance 2019 at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday.

Addressing traders, Dr Salman said the investments under PPP would be secured and protected as the board comprises of members from the planning, private sector and Chamber of Commerce.

He said that under the PPP, the private sector would have ample opportunities to promote investment and business activities." Private sector should come forward and take advantage of emerging opportunities; PPP is an Ideal platform for specialized economic zones and joint ventures in which investment is fully protected,"he added.

The Advisor said that Macroeconomic indicators are improving due to government effective economic policies and there have been heavy investments in treasury bills.

Commissioner Saqib Zafar, on this occasion updated the participants on current and future programmes where private sector can join under PPP framework. He assured full support and cooperation to business community in this regard.

Chairman Planning and Development, Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani also gave a presentation to the participants on the steps taken to facilitate PPP procedures, opportunities and business opportunities.

Earlier, RCCI President Saboor Malik in his welcome address appreciated the commitment and efforts of Punjab government in boosting trade activities in the region and thanked for taking Chamber of Commerce on board while formulating the new initiatives.

He said that the private sector should be given incentives to facilitate businesses including electricity, gas and road infrastructure should be prioritized for setting up of industries.

"The Chamber is actively operating the RCCI Industrial Estate, adding to the scope of the PPP,it can accelerate industrial development and create more employment opportunities in the area", he added.