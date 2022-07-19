Ring-vaccination of 192,250 animals completed in division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The ring vaccination to control lumpy skin disease in animals continued across the division by the livestock department.

Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali on Tuesday said that 857 animals had been disinfected after their treatment so far while 189 others were under treatment.

He said ring-vaccination of 192,250 animals had been completed in the Faisalabad division.

In district Faisalabad, 298 animals were infected from the disease while ring-vaccination of 65,405 animals was completed. In district Jhang, 512 animals were infected and 68,660 animals were vaccinated.

In Toba Tek Singh, 200 animals were infected and 42,935 vaccinated and 36 animals infected indistrict Chiniot while 15,250 animals were vaccinated.

He appealed to people to separate the infected animals from healthy ones.