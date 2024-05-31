Open Menu

Ringleader Among Two Terrorists Killed In Hassan Khel Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 08:17 PM

The Pakistan Army on Friday killed two terrorists including a ring leader and injured as many during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Hassan Khel area of Peshawar District on the night of May 30 and 31

The Army troops, during the operation, effectively engaged the terrorists as result of which their ringleader Ayaz alias Muhammad and his accomplice Ahmedey alias Koochi were killed, and two others were injured, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians, whereas weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them.

Sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist if found in the area.

"Locals of the area have appreciated the operation," the ISPR said, adding the security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

