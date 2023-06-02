Ringleader of 'Afridi Gang' among two held in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The police claimed to have arrested the ringleader of the 'Afridi Gang' and another accused in different actions taken in the suburbs of Paharpur and Paroa police stations.

According to a police spokesman on Friday, a team of Paharpur police station led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with Station House Officer (SHO) Atta Ullah Khan arrested the ringleader of 'Afridi Gang' during a blockade.

The arrested accused namely Shahid Afridi, son of Ghulam Rabbani, resident of Rehmanikhel was wanted to district police in various cases including murder, robbery, extortion, and drug dealing.

The police also recovered a Kalashnikov along with ammunition from the accused.

Meanwhile, a team of Paroa Police Station led by SDPO Paroa Sardar Alamgir Khan along with SHO Zafar Abbas, during a raid, arrested accused Zia ur Rehman alias Charri son of Noor Muhammad.

The accused was wanted to police in an attempt to murder case.